A woman was arrested after a crash involving a car and a tram which closed a busy Sheffield road for over an hour.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed the force took action after the incident on Wednesday which also disrupted the tram service to the South East of the city.

A Nissan Micra was involved in a collision with a tram near Moss Way, Hackenthorpe, Sheffield, close to a police station. Police said offiers were called out at 11.13am.

Picture shows where a tram collided with a car near Moss Way, Hackenthorpe, Sheffield. Photo: John Haupt | John Haupt

SYP said in a statement: “It is reported that a tram and a green Nissan Micra were involved in a collision.

“Officers attended and a 23-year-old woman was arrested and given two traffic offence reports for driving without due care and attention and failing to comply with traffic light signals.

“She was released with no further action taken.

“The road was closed while the road was cleared, and reopened at 12.26pm.”

They added that no serious injuries were reported.