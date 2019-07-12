More changes for Supertram users as alterations made to rail replacement bus routes
Supertram users in Sheffield face more changes from tomorrow with changes coming into force on rail replacement bus routes in the city.
Because of rail replacement work, trams have not been able to operate between Malin Bridge and Middlewood to Shalesmoor with buses drafted in to transport passengers.
But now changes are to be made to the bus routes too – with replacement buses no longer serving parts of Penistone Road.
Read More
A spokesman for Stagecoach Supertram said: “From start of service on Saturday 13 July, the SL1/a and BL2 will no longer serve Penistone Road/Hobson Avenue and Penistone Road / Club Mill Road.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“Instead it will serve Langsett Road/Bamforth Street, Langsett Roadd / Primrose Hill and Infirmary Road / Portland Street.”
Full details of the changes are available HERE