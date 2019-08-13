Months of disruption on the way as "essential" work to Rotherham roundabout begins
Disruption on the roads is on the way as major changes are carried out at a busy South Yorkshire roundabout.
From August 19, essential work will begin on the A630 College Road, a critical access point to Rotherham town centre that also provides an important link across the borough.
Improvements to College Road Roundabout will enable added capacity to this ‘pinch-point’ on the highway network, with the aim of reducing future queues for motorists and maintaining the flow of traffic around the town centre in the long term.
The investment follows the upgrading of the New York junction in recent years.
This construction work is expected to last for nine months but the temporary traffic management arrangements will be in place for up to 12 months, which include:
• Westbound closure of College Road towards College Road Roundabout, between the Masbrough Street junction and the A630 College Road Roundabout
• Traffic from the area of Masbrough Street will be able to access College Road Roundabout via Bridge Street, turning left into Greasborough Road adjacent to The Bridge Public House.
Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for jobs and the local economy, Councillor Denise Lelliott, said; “This much needed improvement scheme will increase the capacity of the roundabout, help relieve congestion, save commuters time and allow traffic to flow more smoothly.
“We would like to thank motorists and local residents for their patience while these improvements are being carried out.
“It is inevitable that during construction there will be some delays at the junction, but every effort will be made to keep this to a minimum. ”
This scheme has been made possible by Rotherham Council’s successful bid to the Government’s National Productivity Investment Fund, gaining £3.2 million worth of funding to deliver improvements to the local road network.