Middlewood Road: Emergency services on scene after busy Sheffield road closed by crash
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A busy Sheffield road has been closed this afternoon after a serious crash.
South Yorkshire Police are warning people to avoid the area around Middlewood Road, with an ongoing emergency response currently on the scene.
Officers said in a statement: “Middlewood Road in Sheffield is closed in both directions due to a road traffic collision.
“The road is closed from the Langsett Avenue junction to the junction with Stockarth Lane.
“Emergency services are currently on the scene. Please avoid the area and plan alternative routes if possible. “
🗞️Keep up to date on all of the latest news with our free breaking newsletter.
Click here to sign up today
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.