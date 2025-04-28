Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A busy Sheffield road has been closed this afternoon after a serious crash.

South Yorkshire Police are warning people to avoid the area around Middlewood Road, with an ongoing emergency response currently on the scene.

Officers said in a statement: “Middlewood Road in Sheffield is closed in both directions due to a road traffic collision.

“The road is closed from the Langsett Avenue junction to the junction with Stockarth Lane.

“Emergency services are currently on the scene. Please avoid the area and plan alternative routes if possible. “

