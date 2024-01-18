Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service are on the scene.

A crash in Sheffield has forced buses and trams to divert away from a busy city road as police have asked the public to "avoid the area".

The yellow route tram service is terminating at Malin Bridge due to a road traffic collision on Middlewood Road. The route usually ends in Middlewood, but will be following the blue route service out of Hillsborough until further notice.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police told The Star: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Middlewood Road, Sheffield at 12.30pm today (Thursday 18 January). Officers and the ambulance service are currently on scene. We are asking members of the public to avoid the area and plan alternative routes if possible."

First South Yorkshire also announced diversions to their services through the area as a result of the crash.

The 18, 18a, 97 and 98 buses are all diverting via Langsett Road, Bamforth Street and Penistone Road in both directions.