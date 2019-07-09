Met Office issues yellow weather warning with thunderstorms and travel chaos to hit Sheffield
Sheffield could be battered by intense rain and thunderstorms this week according to a Met Office weather warning.
A yellow warning of thunderstorms has been issued for midday on Thursday, lasting until 9pm, with heavy showers, travel disruption and flooding all forecast.
The Met Office said the conditions meant there was a chance of delays and cancellations to train and bus services.
Around the country homes could be flooded with ‘damage to some buildings from floodwater and lightning strikes’.
The warning read: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some travel disruption and flooding in places during Thursday afternoon and evening.
“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater and lightning strikes.
“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.
“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.”
Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 22C this week but heavy rain is forecast for later today in Sheffield.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “It will be largely cloudy through Tuesday, with outbreaks of rain moving into area through the morning and continuing for much of the day. These outbreaks of rain likely to become patchier into the evening.
“On Thursday and Friday there will be sunshine and showers with these possibly thundery and slow moving.
“Feeling warm and rather humid, with coastal mist possible going into Saturday morning.”