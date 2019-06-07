Meadowhall tells customers to 'delay their journeys' after M1 horror crash near Sheffield
Meadowhall has told customers to ‘delay their journeys’ after a serious crash near the shopping centre this morning.
Three vehicles were involved in the huge crash at around 8.20am between J34 and 35 for Meadowhall and Thorpe Hesley.
Both sides of the motorway were forced to close after the crash but the southbound carriageway has since reopened.
All trapped traffic has now been released northbound but the stretch of motorway is still closed and not expected to reopen until after this evening’s rush hour.
There are still long delays in the area and Meadowhall customers have now been advised not to start their journeys.
Meadowhall shoppers are being advised "to delay their journey due to serious traffic congestion in the area."
It adds: "We will update you when the situation changes."
A number of fire engines, police cars and ambulances rushed to the scene and an air ambulance also landed.
Worrying pictures of the crash have emerged, prompting many stranded motorists to pass on their best wishes to those involved.
Christine Fletcher said: “That looks nasty, hope everyone is OK.”
Kelly Wright said: “Looked horrific when I drove past at 8:30 this morning. Hope everyone is OK x”
Laura Penkethman said: “Really hope everyone involved is OK.”
Lucy Taylor posted: “Hope everyone gets out of this OK.”