Meadowhall: Car crash causes traffic chaos near shopping centre

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 6th Oct 2024, 13:11 BST
A car was seriously damaged in a crash at a notorious blackspot near Meadowhall.

The front of a Nissan Juke was wrecked in the collision on Meadowhall Way shortly after midday on Sunday, October 6.

The front of a Nissan Juke was wrecked in the collision on Meadowahall Way.

It is not known if anyone was hurt at this stage, or whether another vehicle was involved. The Star has asked police for details.

Traffic on Meadowhall Road, heading towards Sheffield city centre, was severely delayed by the accident.

A sign at the junction states: ‘Right turners BEWARE oncoming vehicles.’

