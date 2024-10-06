Meadowhall: Car crash causes traffic chaos near shopping centre
A car was seriously damaged in a crash at a notorious blackspot near Meadowhall.
The front of a Nissan Juke was wrecked in the collision on Meadowhall Way shortly after midday on Sunday, October 6.
It is not known if anyone was hurt at this stage, or whether another vehicle was involved. The Star has asked police for details.
Traffic on Meadowhall Road, heading towards Sheffield city centre, was severely delayed by the accident.
A sign at the junction states: ‘Right turners BEWARE oncoming vehicles.’
