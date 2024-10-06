Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A car was seriously damaged in a crash at a notorious blackspot near Meadowhall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The front of a Nissan Juke was wrecked in the collision on Meadowhall Way shortly after midday on Sunday, October 6.

The front of a Nissan Juke was wrecked in the collision on Meadowahall Way. | Nw

It is not known if anyone was hurt at this stage, or whether another vehicle was involved. The Star has asked police for details.

Traffic on Meadowhall Road, heading towards Sheffield city centre, was severely delayed by the accident.

A sign at the junction states: ‘Right turners BEWARE oncoming vehicles.’