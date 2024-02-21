Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Martin Lewis, the money saving expert, has slammed East Midlands Railways after claiming he had been stuck on a packed train from London St Pancras to Sheffield with one working toilet.

Lewis complained that the service was "degrading" and likened it to "something from the 19th century".

He voiced his outrage at th epacked train and conditions on social media, estimating he was one fo around 500 passengers onboard.

Writing about his experience on X, formerly Twitter, he directed his post at East Midlands Railway.

He wrote: "Dear @EastMidRailway this train (Ldn - Sheffield) is disgraceful. Every seat taken, every standing space taken, scores sitting in mid train corridors so I guess 500 people on it and ONLY ONE WORKING TOILET at one end, so people must crawl over 100s to reach it.

"It’s degrading, like something from the 19th century.

"PS and as I walked to the loo, apologising profusely, a number of people asked me to say something publicly about it. One of the reasons for this tweet."

He later added: "PS it seems I may owe an apology to the 19th century - many saying trains then were efficient, on time, and luxury." Another passenger using the service said on X: "I was on this yesterday with wife and two children (aged 8 and aged 5) and forced to sit on floor next to door and the toilet. I had paid and reserved seating too. Also advised at ticket office I would get seated...which didn't happen."

One user responded to Lewis’ post that he had a similar experience with East Midlands Railway (EMR) a few months ago.

The user wrote on X: "Happened to me on EMR a few months ago too. One working toilet and had to squeeze past so many people on a packed train to get to the other end of the train to find a working toilet. Seems EMR haven't learned or fixed up."

EMR issued an apology hours after Lewis shared the post on Monday afternoon (20 February).

The company blamed "network upgrades" for an influx of passengers, posting on X: "We are really sorry about your experience this afternoon.

"Vital infrastructure upgrades on the East Coast Mainline have resulted in a very large number of customers trying to travel with us rather than using the available rail replacement bus connections.