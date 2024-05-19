Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fire reportedly spread to nearby trees

This video clip captures a fire raging, with police at the scene, following a crash just off a major Sheffield road.

The junction of Hurlfield Road and Ridgeway Road, Manor Top, Sheffield, and, inset, a video showing police at the scene of a fire after a car crashed there in the early hours of Saturday, May 18

The footage was captured by taxi driver Lee Ward at Manor Top, on Hurlfield Road, near the junction with Ridgeway Road, on Saturday, May 18, at around 3am.

He told The Star he did not see the collision itself but witnessed the aftermath, with a large police presence at the scene.

“There must have been six police cars there. There was a car which had crashed and was on fire, and the fire had spread to some trees,” he told The Star.

“It didn’t take the fire brigade long to get on top of the situation.”