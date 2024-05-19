Manor Top Sheffield: Video shows fire raging and police at scene after crash near Ridgeway Road junction
This video clip captures a fire raging, with police at the scene, following a crash just off a major Sheffield road.
The footage was captured by taxi driver Lee Ward at Manor Top, on Hurlfield Road, near the junction with Ridgeway Road, on Saturday, May 18, at around 3am.
He told The Star he did not see the collision itself but witnessed the aftermath, with a large police presence at the scene.
“There must have been six police cars there. There was a car which had crashed and was on fire, and the fire had spread to some trees,” he told The Star.
“It didn’t take the fire brigade long to get on top of the situation.”
The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police and is waiting for a response.
