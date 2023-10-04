Stagecoach Supertram have issued updates for the Purple and Blue routes following the accident.

A black Fiat Punto was on its roof at the busy Manor Top junction after a crash on the Supertram tracks this morning.

Witnesses have told The Star the accident occured at around 6.45am today, outside the Poundland store at the top of City Road. Stagecoach Supertram announced the accident was cleared at around 8am.

South Yorkshire Police later confirmed nobody had been hurt in the incident, with officers responded to a call at around 6.41am. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

The car was on the Supertram lines, with the service announcing blue route trams were operating between Halfway and Gleadless Townend, and Malin Bridge and Sheffield Station. The purple route trams between Cathedral and Herdings Park were suspended.