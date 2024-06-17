Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have closed a Sheffield street this evening because of a police incident, say transport officials.

Diversions were put in place, say bosses at the bus company First, as South Yorkshire Police deal with the incident. It has affected the company’s number 56 service.

The company said in a statement on social media: “Manor Oaks Road is closed due to a police incident.”

The said outward bound services were diverting via Whites Lane and Maltravers Road.

In-bound services were to divert via Maltravers Road, Cricket inn Road and Park Square roundabout.