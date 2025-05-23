Holidaymakers travelling abroad this half-term will be the first to use the new security hall in Manchester Airport’s Terminal 2.

This new opening is part of a 10-year and £1.3bn transformation of Manchester Airport. This project first began in 2015 and nears completion.

More than 1 million passengers are expected to fly into or out of Manchester Airport between Friday, 23 May, and Sunday, 1 June.

The opening of the new security hall comes weeks after the first few check-in desks opened and signals a big step towards the full opening of the Terminal, which will come later this year when the departure lounge and all the shops and bars in it open.

Manchester Airport Managing Director Chris Woodroofe said: “Seeing the first passengers go into the new security hall is very exciting for everyone here, as it was one of the major milestones we have been working towards since first announcing the transformation 10 years ago.”

He said: “Here at Manchester Airport, we are proud to connect the North to the world and as we take these huge steps towards completing our £1.3bn transformation it means we’re connecting those passengers via an airport terminal that can rival any across Europe.”

Adding: “The new security hall is opening just in time for the May half-term break which is one of the busiest weeks of the year for us – I’m looking forward to hearing what our passengers think of it.”

Manchester Airport said: “The security hall houses 10 new lanes, five of which are opening straight away. All lanes are equipped with the latest technology that will mean passengers in future will not have to remove electronic items from their hand baggage and will be able to carry larger volumes of liquid – although for now we continue to advise all passengers to prepare for security as normal.”

Adding: “This is a UK-wide message to minimise confusion for passengers due to the fact each airport is rolling out the new equipment at different speeds.”