Man taken to hospital following serious crash between motorbike and van
A man has been taken to hospital following a serious crash between a motorbike and van.
By Alana Roberts
Friday, 05 July, 2019, 17:42
The crash occurred on the A57 Manchester Road, at the junction with Rivelin Valley Road, at around 2:45pm today.
Police are at the scene and are working to close the road in both directions.
Motorists are being urged to avoid the area if possible.
More to follow.