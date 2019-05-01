Man taken to hospital after serious crash on M1 near Sheffield

A man has been taken to hospital with head injuries following a serious crash which has forced the closure of the M1 motorway near Sheffield.

The southbound carriageway is closed between junction 34 for Meadowhall and junction 33 for Catcliffe following the crash at around 1pm.

The scene of the crash on the M1. Picture: Highways England

South Yorkshire Police said one man had suffered head injuries and has been taken to hospital.

Road users are advised to follow the 'solid black triangle' diversion symbols on road signs.

Driving south, exit the M1 using J34 (North) slip road and proceed to the end of the slip road. At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit onto A631 and proceed along the lower deck of the viaduct beneath the M1 approximately 800m to the next junction (M1 Junction 34 South).

At the roundabout, take the first exit onto A6178 (Sheffield Road) and proceed along this road approximately two miles to the roundabout with the A630 (Centenary Way). At the roundabout, take the third exit onto A630 (Centenary Way) and proceed along this road approximately two miles to the junction with the M1 (J33). At the roundabout, take the first exit to re-join M1 South.

