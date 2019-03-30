Man taken to hospital after ‘major’ crash in Sheffield

A man is being treated in hospital following a ‘major’ car crash in Sheffield.

The collision, which is said to have happened around 2pm this afternoon, involved one man in a silver car.

Shepcote Lane, Darnall, where the crash happened

Fire fighters, paramedics and police officers rushed to the scene on Shepcote Lane, Darnall.

The lane was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

A man is said to have been cut out of his car before being taken to hospital.

Emergency services have now dealt with the crash and the lane is reopen.

A witness who drove passed the scene said: “I was driving along Shepcote Lane and it was just chaos. Ambulances, fire engines, police and there was a silver car completely written off, I think its engine was on the road and they had to cut the roof to get him out.”

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We will be investigating this further and carrying out more enquiries.

“At this time we don’t believe his injuries are life threatening but we will be tracking his progress.”

If you have any information relating to the incident, call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

