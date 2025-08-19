This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Police have described a serious crash which forced the closure of a major route between Sheffield and Manchester for four hours.

The incident happened near the start of the Snake Pass, at Bamford, just outside Sheffield, on Tuesday afternoon and saw a motorcyclist taken to hospital with what have been described as ‘serious injuries’.

Derbyshire Constabulary told The Star: “We were called at 3.50pm yesterday (Tuesday August 19) to report that a motorcyclist had fallen from his bike on the A57 Manchester Road close to the Ladybower Inn.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment with serious injuries, where he remains.

“The A57 was closed between the Ladybower Inn and the South Yorkshire border for several hours, whilst vehicle recovery and collision investigation enquiries took place. It was re-opened just before 8pm.

Police warned people about the road closure yesterday afternoon, asking the public to avoid the area and use alternative routes to allow emergency services to respond to the incident.

The AA said at the time that the road was closed in both directions due to a crash on the A57 Manchester Road between the A6013 Bamford turn off (Ladybower Reservoir) and the Strines Moor turn off.