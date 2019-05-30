Man released from hospital following accident on busy Sheffield road
A man has been released from hospital following an earlier accident on a busy Sheffield road.
By Alana Roberts
Thursday, 30 May, 2019, 21:38
The 42-year-old was taken to the Northern General Hospital after being hit by a Vauxhill Sportive van in East Bank Road, close to the junction with Daresbury Road, at around 5:30pm today.
The man hit his head on the windscreen during the collision and was suffering suspected head injuries.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
However, South Yorkshire Police have now confirmed he has been released from hospital.
The force said the road has since reopened.