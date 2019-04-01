Man has THREE cars written off in separate crashes on same Sheffield road

A driver is demanding safety improvements after three of his family’s cars were written off in separate crashes on the same road in Sheffield.

Dave Smith says changes are urgently needed on Psalter Lane following the latest accident on Sunday, March 17, which ended with a car landing on its roof after hitting his Mazda M6 which was parked on the road outside his house.

Damage to cars following crashes on Psalter Lane in Sheffield

His family had already had two other cars parked in almost exactly the same spot written off in 2008 and 2014, their cars' bodywork had repeatedly been scratched and at least eight wing mirrors had been smashed over the years in more minor collisions.

The 61-year-old retired hospital pharmacist claims motorists drive too fast along the road and come a cropper when it narrows with little warning, leaving them too little time to slow down.

“There needs to be a proper warning about the road narrowing, telling drivers to slow down, and ideally a speed camera. They need to do something before someone dies,” he said.

A car landed on its roof in the latest crash on Psalter Lane, in Sheffield

“We’re not the only people on this road to suffer. There’s always debris along the road from wing mirrors which have been clipped, and lots of cars have scrapes on them. I would say 95 per cent of the time the drivers responsible don’t stop to leave a note.”

Sheffield Council said it received numerous requests from residents for road safety measures but limited resources meant it had to prioritise locations with the highest rate of serious accidents.

Its records show there were only seven reported accidents in which people had been injured along the entire 1.5km stretch of Psalter Lane, from Ecclesall Road to Sharrow Lane.

Damage to a previous car of Dave Smith's, which was written off following a collision in 2014

The council said it had already received requests for traffic calming on Psalter Lane, which remained on the citywide list of requests for transport improvements.

Council chiefs are taking steps to prevent lorry drivers using the road as a cut-through.

It is one of several busy streets across the city for which the council is planning to introduce environmental weight restrictions, banning vehicles heavier than 7.5 tonnes from using them.

Damage to the car which Dave Smith said had caused the collision in 2014

The restriction on Psalter Lane would apply in one direction, in an attempt to prevent trucks using it as a cut-through between Ecclesall Road and London Road.