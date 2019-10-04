Man dies and woman seriously injured after crash on M1

A man has died and a woman is in a critical condition following a collision involving a car and a lorry.

By Dan Hayes
Friday, 4th October 2019, 18:10 pm
At around 4am this morning a Volvo XC90 and a DAF HGV lorry were travelling along the M1 northbound, near to Junction 28 when they collided.

Emergency services attended and a 70-year-old man, the driver of the Volvo, died at the scene. A woman who was the passenger was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

The M1 closed this morning near Chesterfield.

The road was closed for a number of hours whilst emergency services and Highways England worked to carry out their investigation and clear the scene.

The road re-opened at 1.20pm.