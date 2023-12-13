Bus company warms of major delays due to temporary traffic lights installed on route in Sheffield

Bus company bosses are warning of major delays because of traffic jams caused by temporary traffic lights in Sheffield today

The operator Stagecoach says they have seen services running 20 minutes behind schedule this morning because of the lights, which are affecting its routes through Chapeltown, in the north of the city.

It is believed that the lights are causing traffic jams.

They said in a statement: "There is four-way temp traffic lights at Chapeltown. As a result we are already seeing delays of up-to 20 mins affecting services.