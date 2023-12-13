News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Sheffield traffic: Major traffic jam and bus delays 'caused by temporary traffic lights'

Bus company warms of major delays due to temporary traffic lights installed on route in Sheffield

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 13th Dec 2023, 08:33 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Bus company bosses are warning of major delays because of traffic jams caused by temporary traffic lights in Sheffield today

The operator Stagecoach says they have seen services running 20 minutes behind schedule this morning because of the lights, which are affecting its routes through Chapeltown, in the north of the city.

It is believed that the lights are causing traffic jams.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They said in a statement: "There is four-way temp traffic lights at Chapeltown. As a result we are already seeing delays of up-to 20 mins affecting services.

"We will monitor the situations however some services will have to be adjusted/cancelled."

Related topics:TrafficTraffic lightsSheffieldStagecoach