‘Major traffic issues’ after temporary Sheffield traffic lights ‘stick on red’
Police say temporary traffic lights on a Sheffield road have stuck on red and are causing ‘major traffic issues’.
By Dan Hayes
Wednesday, 14 August, 2019, 22:03
The lights – which are at the junction of Vaughton Hill, Manchester Road and Carr Road in Deepcar – belong to Yorkshire Water who are carrying work in the area.
The utility company have been informed of the problem and are attending now, police said.
The problems have been made worse due to the temporary closure of the A616 bypass between Deepcar and Fox Valley, officers added.