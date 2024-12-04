Rotherham Road Dinnington: Major South Yorkshire road closed amid reports of crash
South Yorkshire Police are on the scene and have sent out a warning to motorists to avoid the area.
Traffic officers said this afternoon: “Rotherham Road, in Dinnington, Sheffield, is currently closed as a result of a road traffic collision.
“Please avoid the area and plan an alternative route where possible.”
They have now added more details, and told The Star: “At 4.19pm today (Wednesday 4 December), we were called to reports of a road traffic collision at Rotherham Road, Dinnington.
“It is reported that a blue Nissan Almera and a Peugeot camper van were involved in a collision.
“No serious injuries have been reported.
“Rotherham Road is currently closed as a result of the collision.”