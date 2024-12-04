A crash has closed a major South Yorkshire toad this evening, with traffic jams expected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police are on the scene and have sent out a warning to motorists to avoid the area.

Traffic officers said this afternoon: “Rotherham Road, in Dinnington, Sheffield, is currently closed as a result of a road traffic collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please avoid the area and plan an alternative route where possible.”

They have now added more details, and told The Star: “At 4.19pm today (Wednesday 4 December), we were called to reports of a road traffic collision at Rotherham Road, Dinnington.

“It is reported that a blue Nissan Almera and a Peugeot camper van were involved in a collision.

“No serious injuries have been reported.

“Rotherham Road is currently closed as a result of the collision.”