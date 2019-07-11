Major Sheffield road to be closed 'for several days' for repairs after burst water main chaos
A key Sheffield city centre road will be closed for ‘several days' following a burst water main which has caused chaos for motorists, householders and shops and businesses.
Yorkshire Water has said that because of the severity of the damage to St Mary’s Road, the carriageway will be closed for a number of days while emergency repairs take place.
The firm says water has now been restored – but there are still reports from across the city of businesses and homes being without water for more than eight hours.
This morning, motorists had to drive through flooded city centre streets after the huge burst which caused the street to collapse.
A spokesman for Yorkshire Water said: “Earlier today we were alerted to a big burst on one of our water mains on St Mary’s Road in Sheffield city centre.
“Our teams attended and they were able to restore water supply to all the customers who were without water.
“However, the burst has caused serious damage to the road and we have had to close the road to carry out the repair.
“Due to the severity of the damage it is likely that the road will be closed for several days. There is a signed diversion in place.
“We’re working as hard as we can to fix the damage as soon as possible and we’d like to thank people for their patience whilst the work is carried out.”
Hundreds of homes and shops reported no water or low water pressure following the burst.