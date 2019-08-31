Major Sheffield road to be closed for 33 HOURS as resurfacing works continue
A major Sheffield road will be closed while resurfacing works are carried out.
Queens Road will be closed between the junctions with Myrtle Road and London Road from 8pm tonight (Saturday).
The closure will be in place until 5am on Monday, September 2 with diversions in place and access to retail units via Sark Road and Guernsey Road on Sunday, September 1.
Melissa Wise, operations director at Streets Ahead, said: “This is one of the busiest roads in and out of the city and we appreciate that roadworks can be frustrating but we will make every effort to reduce disruption during the resurfacing by working overnight and at weekends over the school holidays.
“During this time, we ask that everyone follows the diversions in place and takes extra care when travelling through the area.”
The road and lane closures during these works mean there will be no on-street parking.
Residents and business owners have been told to speak to the on-site supervisors should they require vehicle access to their property during working hours.