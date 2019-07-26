Major Sheffield city centre road to be closed all weekend due to crane work
A major Sheffield city centre road is to be closed all weekend due to crane work.
By Dan Hayes
Friday, 26 July, 2019, 22:41
The bottom of Broad Lane from Rockingham Street to the Townhead Street roundabout will be closed to traffic from tonight until Sunday, July 28.
The crane work is believed to be taking place on nearby construction projects including the Hollis Croft student accommodation.
Traffic is currently being diverted up Townhead Street to Pinfold Street from Shalesmoor and up Rockingham Street to West Street from the University.
The work is already causing traffic problems with taxi unable to take their usual routes into and out of the city centre.