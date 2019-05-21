Major rail disruption in Sheffield after person hit by train
Rail services in Sheffield are being seriously disrupted this afternoon after a person was hit by a train.
Lines between Sheffield and Manchester are blocked following the incident near Hathersage, in the Peak District, with passengers warned to expect cancellations and delays.
Nothern said all lines were blocked between Sheffield and New Mills Central, and said services were likely to be disrupted until 3.30pm.
East Midlands Trains said the incident was disrupting services on its Liverpool/Nottingham/Norwich route. It said emergency services had been called and Network Rail was making its way to the scene, where staff were expected to arrive at 3.10pm.
The operator said none of its trains could run in either direction between Sheffield and Stockport, with trains from Norwich terminating at Chesterfield and services from Liverpool finishing at Stockport.
