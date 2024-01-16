Delays of up to 60 minutes have been reported and surrounding roads are severely affected.

Traffic is reportedly at a near standstill on the M18 near J3 in South Yorkshire after two lorries reportedly collided this morning.

At least two lanes are shut on the M18 Northbound near Doncaster after two lorries reportedly collided this morning (January 16) at around 7.45am. Images by National Highways and AA Traffic.

The northbound motorway near Doncaster is seeing delays of up to 60 minutes after the crash at around 7.25am this morning (January 16).

Surrounding roads have also been severely affected. The southbound route is seeing delays of at least 20 minutes while the nearby A1(M) Doncaster Bypass southbound is queues lasting half an hour or more.

The collision involving the two lorries was on the M18 Northbound before J3 A6182 Great Yorkshire Way (St Catherines). Congestion is stretching almost to J1 (Bramley) of the A1(M) and affected roads throughout Doncaster city.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "Emergency services are currently dealing with a collision on the M18 northbound following reports of a road traffic collision.

"We were called at 7.25am today (16 January) following reports of a collision involving two lorries and a car.

"One man has been taken to hospital with a minor head injury and part of the northbound carriageway remains shut near junction 2 while emergency services carry out their work.