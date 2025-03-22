A major section of South Yorkshire’s motorway has been closed because of flooding.

Highways bosses say they had to closed the M18 in both directions, between the junction with Rotherham and its junction with the A1(M).

The congestion was described as severe.

National Highways said in a statement shortly before 4pm: “Due to flooding , the M18 is closed southbound between J2 (A1M) and J1 (Rotherham).

“Traffic Officers are working at the scene with specialist contractors en route to assist. Please allow extra time for your journey as delays are building on the approach.”

UPDATE: National Highways announced at 5.57pm that the have been able to re-open the road, some two hours after the closures.

