M18 flooding: Motorway closed over flooding between Rotherham and Doncaster
Highways bosses say they had to closed the M18 in both directions, between the junction with Rotherham and its junction with the A1(M).
The congestion was described as severe.
National Highways said in a statement shortly before 4pm: “Due to flooding , the M18 is closed southbound between J2 (A1M) and J1 (Rotherham).
“Traffic Officers are working at the scene with specialist contractors en route to assist. Please allow extra time for your journey as delays are building on the approach.”
UPDATE: National Highways announced at 5.57pm that the have been able to re-open the road, some two hours after the closures.
✨ Find out all the latest on Sheffield’s biggest stories with The Star's breaking newsletter
Click here to sign up 👇
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.