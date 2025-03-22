M18 flooding: Motorway closed over flooding between Rotherham and Doncaster

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 22nd Mar 2025, 16:19 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A major section of South Yorkshire’s motorway has been closed because of flooding.

Highways bosses say they had to closed the M18 in both directions, between the junction with Rotherham and its junction with the A1(M).

The congestion was described as severe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

National Highways said in a statement shortly before 4pm: “Due to flooding , the M18 is closed southbound between J2 (A1M) and J1 (Rotherham).

“Traffic Officers are working at the scene with specialist contractors en route to assist. Please allow extra time for your journey as delays are building on the approach.”

UPDATE: National Highways announced at 5.57pm that the have been able to re-open the road, some two hours after the closures.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

✨ Find out all the latest on Sheffield’s biggest stories with The Star's breaking newsletter

Click here to sign up 👇

https://www.thestar.co.uk/newsletter

Related topics:M18FloodingRotherhamNational Highways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice