South Yorkshire Police said no other parties were believed to be involved.

A lorry driver has been hospitalised after crashing into the central reservation on the M18.

Emergency services attended the scene after being called at around 12.30pm today (November 17). South Yorkshire Police confirmed the driver of the lorry was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Parts of the M18 were closed in both directions in response to the crash, between J1 and J2. The outside two lanes of the soutbound side were closed immediately upon arrival by emergency services and for recovery after the incident.