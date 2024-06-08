M18 Doncaster: Police incident shuts major South Yorkshire motorway section
A police incident has closed a major section of motorway in South Yorkshire tonight.
National Highways has announced that the M18 has been shut southbound between junctions four and three, near Doncaster.
National Highways said in a statement on social media in the last few minutes: “The M18 is closed in both directions between J3 (near Doncaster) and J4 (near Doncaster) due to a police led incident.”
They added that South Yorkshire Police were in attendance and were dealing with the incident.
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “We were called at 4.59pm today (Saturday 8 June) to reports of a concern for safety
“It is reported that a member of the pubic is currently on the bridge above the carriage way on the M18 between junction 3 and 4.
“The M18 is currently closed in both directions while emergency service work together to bring the man to safety.”
