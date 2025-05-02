Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Six vehicles including two lorries were caught in a major pile-up on a South Yorkshire motorway yesterday - but, miraculously, no one was hurt.

The multi-vehicle collision took place on the M18 southbound between junctions 1 and 2 at around 6.20pm on May 1, when a lorry struck a bridge parapet.

In the moments that followed, a silver Ford Mondeo, a silver Audi, a white Land Rover Evoque, a silver Volkswagen Golf, a white Renault Trucks lorry, and a white DAF Trucks lorry were all caught in a collision.

However, South Yorkshire Police has today confirmed no one was hurt in the crash despite huge number of vehicles involved.

The motorway was closed for several hours while recovery work was carried out.