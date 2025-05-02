M18 crash: Six vehicles including two lorries in huge South Yorkshire motorway pile up - but no one hurt

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd May 2025, 09:27 BST
Six vehicles including two lorries were caught in a major pile-up on a South Yorkshire motorway yesterday - but, miraculously, no one was hurt.

The multi-vehicle collision took place on the M18 southbound between junctions 1 and 2 at around 6.20pm on May 1, when a lorry struck a bridge parapet.

Six vehicles including two lorries were caught in a serious collision on the M18 Southbound on May 1. Miraculously, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed no one was hurt in the incident. | Google Maps

In the moments that followed, a silver Ford Mondeo, a silver Audi, a white Land Rover Evoque, a silver Volkswagen Golf, a white Renault Trucks lorry, and a white DAF Trucks lorry were all caught in a collision.

However, South Yorkshire Police has today confirmed no one was hurt in the crash despite huge number of vehicles involved.

The motorway was closed for several hours while recovery work was carried out.

