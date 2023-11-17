M18 crash: Motorway closed near Rotherham and Sheffield after crash between J1 and J2 A1M
Three lanes have been closed across the M18 near Sheffield and Rotherham.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Three lanes on the M18 have been closed near Sheffield and Rotherham due to a vehicle crashing into the central reservation, National Highways has reported.
A collision on the northbound side of the motorway - between J1 (Rotherham) and J2 (A1M) - had resulted in both lanes two and three being closed, as well as lane three on the southbound side. Now, just the third lane in both directions is closed.
National Highways are reporting there are currently delays of 20 minutes above the usual journey times through the area when approaching from the south, but no delays in the other direction.
The Star has approached South Yorkshire Police for further information.