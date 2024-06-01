Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The M18 motorway has been closed by police

UPDATE: The M18 has now reopened.

A motorway has been closed both ways by police.

The M18 in Yorkshire, which connects the M1 at Sheffield to the M62 near Goole, is shut between Junction 5 for the M180, near Doncaster North Services, and Junction 4 for the A630.

South Yorkshire Police has said it is due to “concern for safety”.

A spokesperson for the force added: “There is significant traffic at a standstill and motorists are advised to avoid the area and plan alternative routes. Reports have also been received of cars caught in the traffic attempting to avoid the queues by turning and driving the wrong way down the hard shoulder.

“Motorists should remain in place and leave the hard shoulder clear for emergency vehicles.“