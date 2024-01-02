News you can trust since 1887
M18 closed: Motorway near Doncaster closed with air ambulance on scene following major crash

Severe delays of up to 40 minutes during rush hour have been reported.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 09:18 GMT
A motorway in South Yorkshire near Doncaster and Sheffield has been closed following a major crash.

The M18 near Doncaster in South Yorkshire is closed on the northbound route after a major crash this morning (January 2) with an air ambulance reportedly on the scene.

The M18 northbound has been closed at J2 near the junction with the A1M following the reported collision at around 7am.

An air ambulance was on scene this morning as emergency services dealt with the incident.

Meanwhile, severe delays of 40 minutes are occurring on the northbound route with queues at least a mile long.

The southbound route was also closed this morning but was reopened at around 9am today, but severe delays of up to 40 minutes remain.

South Yorkshire Police tweeted: 'The M18 in Doncaster is currently closed between junctions two and three, in the Northbound direction, following a serious road traffic collision. There is also disruption on the Southbound carriageway. Please avoid the area and plan your routes accordingly - thank you'.

