M18 closed: Motorway near Doncaster closed with air ambulance on scene following major crash
Severe delays of up to 40 minutes during rush hour have been reported.
A motorway in South Yorkshire near Doncaster and Sheffield has been closed following a major crash.
The M18 northbound has been closed at J2 near the junction with the A1M following the reported collision at around 7am.
An air ambulance was on scene this morning as emergency services dealt with the incident.
Meanwhile, severe delays of 40 minutes are occurring on the northbound route with queues at least a mile long.
The southbound route was also closed this morning but was reopened at around 9am today, but severe delays of up to 40 minutes remain.
South Yorkshire Police tweeted: 'The M18 in Doncaster is currently closed between junctions two and three, in the Northbound direction, following a serious road traffic collision. There is also disruption on the Southbound carriageway. Please avoid the area and plan your routes accordingly - thank you'.