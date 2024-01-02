Severe delays of up to 40 minutes during rush hour have been reported.

A motorway in South Yorkshire near Doncaster and Sheffield has been closed following a major crash.

The M18 near Doncaster in South Yorkshire is closed on the northbound route after a major crash this morning (January 2) with an air ambulance reportedly on the scene.

The M18 northbound has been closed at J2 near the junction with the A1M following the reported collision at around 7am.

An air ambulance was on scene this morning as emergency services dealt with the incident.

Meanwhile, severe delays of 40 minutes are occurring on the northbound route with queues at least a mile long.

The southbound route was also closed this morning but was reopened at around 9am today, but severe delays of up to 40 minutes remain.