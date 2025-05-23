A motorway was closed during rush hour yesterday following a pile-up.

Police received reports of a four-vehicle collision accident at Junction 1 on the M18 northbound, near Hellaby, Rotherham, at 3.47pm yesterday (May 22).

It is reported that a gold Nissan Micra, red Ford Fiesta, grey BMW X5,and blue MG ZS were involved in the smash.

Emergency services closed the carriageway as vehicles were removed, with all laneas reopened by 4.30pm.

No injuries were reported.

Four vehicles were involved in a collision that closed a part of the M18 down for more than 40 minutes. | Google Maps

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 3.47pm on Thursday (22 May), we were called to reports of a road traffic collision at junction 1 on the M18 northbound.

“It is reported that a gold Nissan Micra, red Ford Fiesta, grey BMW X5, and blue MG ZS were involved in a collision.

“No injuries were reported. The carriageway was closed while emergency services attended the scene.

“Recovery was arranged for two of the vehicles and the carriageway reopened shortly before 4.30pm.”

