M1 traffic: 'Very slow' going on southbound route at J31 following crash on exit ramp near Barlborough
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Severe delays of up to 20 minutes have been reported on the M1 Southbound outside of Sheffield today after a crash on an exit ramp.
A collision took place on the southbound exit ramp near J31 of the major motorway at around 7.30am today (January 14, 2025).
Traffic cameras show all four lanes are moving very slowly as a result, with average speeds of 10mph.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.