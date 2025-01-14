M1 traffic: 'Very slow' going on southbound route at J31 following crash on exit ramp near Barlborough

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 14th Jan 2025, 08:38 GMT
Severe delays of up to 20 minutes have been reported on the M1 Southbound outside of Sheffield today after a crash on an exit ramp.

A collision took place on the southbound exit ramp near J31 of the major motorway at around 7.30am today (January 14, 2025).

All four lanes of the M1 Southbound near J31 are moving very slowly today (January 14) following a crash on an exit ramp near Barlborough. Photo by MotorwayCameras.All four lanes of the M1 Southbound near J31 are moving very slowly today (January 14) following a crash on an exit ramp near Barlborough. Photo by MotorwayCameras.
All four lanes of the M1 Southbound near J31 are moving very slowly today (January 14) following a crash on an exit ramp near Barlborough. Photo by MotorwayCameras.

Traffic cameras show all four lanes are moving very slowly as a result, with average speeds of 10mph.

Delays of up to 20 minutes have been reported between J29 with the A617 and J31 near Aston, with surrounding roads also affected.

