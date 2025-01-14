Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Severe delays of up to 20 minutes have been reported on the M1 Southbound outside of Sheffield today after a crash on an exit ramp.

A collision took place on the southbound exit ramp near J31 of the major motorway at around 7.30am today (January 14, 2025).

Traffic cameras show all four lanes are moving very slowly as a result, with average speeds of 10mph.

Delays of up to 20 minutes have been reported between J29 with the A617 and J31 near Aston, with surrounding roads also affected.