M1 Traffic: Stalled lorry blocks lane during rush hour on Tinsley Viaduct roundabout near Sheffield

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 20th Aug 2025, 08:45 BST
A broken down lorry is blocking a major roundabout by the Tinsley Viaduct on the M1 in South Yorkshire.

One lane of the Tinsley Roundabout at J34 of the motorway near to the junction with Sheffield Road is blocked.

A lorry has stalled on the Tinsley Roundabout leading off of J34 of the M1 near Sheffield, South Yorkshire. | Highways England

Traffic on the M1 is coping well but tailbacks are forming in all lanes leading on to the roundabout.

Traffic cameras show how the lorry has stalled on the inside lane, with emergency services now at the scene.

Congestion is especially building on Shepcote Lane, Bawtry Road, and the off-ramp for J34 leading off the M1.

