M1 Traffic: Stalled lorry blocks lane during rush hour on Tinsley Viaduct roundabout near Sheffield
A broken down lorry is blocking a major roundabout by the Tinsley Viaduct on the M1 in South Yorkshire.
One lane of the Tinsley Roundabout at J34 of the motorway near to the junction with Sheffield Road is blocked.
Traffic on the M1 is coping well but tailbacks are forming in all lanes leading on to the roundabout.
Traffic cameras show how the lorry has stalled on the inside lane, with emergency services now at the scene.
Congestion is especially building on Shepcote Lane, Bawtry Road, and the off-ramp for J34 leading off the M1.