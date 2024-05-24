M1 traffic South Yorkshire: Severe delays and average speed of 10mph both directions following crash near J29A
and live on Freeview channel 276
The M1 near Sheffield in South Yorkshire is severely congested this afternoon following a serious crash.
One lane is closed and long delays of at least 10 minutes have been reported in both directions following an accident at around 12.30pm today (May 24) on the M1 northbound near J29A close to Duckmanton.
Get our new Breaking Newsletter so you don’t miss the biggest stories, as they’re happening An average speed of 10mph have been reported for several miles in both directions, with tailbacks on the northbound route stretching from South Normanton to Barlborough.
For traffic coming out of Sheffield, congestion has been reported around J31 on the southbound route, near Aston.
Recovery crews are reportedly at the scene to remove at least one damaged vehicle.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.