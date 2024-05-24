Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tailbacks have been reported in both directions for several miles.

The M1 near Sheffield in South Yorkshire is severely congested this afternoon following a serious crash.

Severe delays have been reported on the M1 near Sheffield in South Yorkshire following a crash at around 12.30pm today (May 24).

One lane is closed and long delays of at least 10 minutes have been reported in both directions following an accident at around 12.30pm today (May 24) on the M1 northbound near J29A close to Duckmanton.

Get our new Breaking Newsletter so you don’t miss the biggest stories, as they’re happening An average speed of 10mph have been reported for several miles in both directions, with tailbacks on the northbound route stretching from South Normanton to Barlborough.

For traffic coming out of Sheffield, congestion has been reported around J31 on the southbound route, near Aston.