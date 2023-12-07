M1 traffic Sheffield: Traffic chaos as lorry fire shuts the M1 motorway northbound near Tankersley, Barnsley
A serious incident shut the M1 northbound between junctions 36A and 36 in South Yorkshire this afternoon.
National Highways confirmed that the road was closed northbound between junctions 35A (Hood Hill) and 36 (Tankersley), due to a lorry fire.
All three lanes re-opened shortly after 5.15pm today.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Services and National Highways Traffic Officers fled to the scene of the incident. It is not known if there have been any injuries.
AA Traffic earlier reported “severe delays” of 55 minutes in the affected area, with delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J34 A631 Tinsley Viaduct (Meadowhall) and J36 A61 (Barnsley South / Hoyland).
Motorists should continue to expect delays, but National Highways has said these are easing.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for further details.