Commuters were caught up in miles of congestion earlier today (May 2) after a collision on the M1 near Sheffield.

The accident took place at around 1.30pm between junction 33 and 34 northbound, and saw one lane closed as a result. South Yorkshire Police has revealed the collision was between a lorry and a car. Thankfully no injuries were reported.

The police said: “We were called at 1.33pm today to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the M1 northbound between junction 33 and 34.

“It is reported that a white articulated lorry and blue Skoda Fabia were involved in a collision. There were no injuries reported.