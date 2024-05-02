M1 traffic: Northbound traffic delays following lorry and car collision between Sheffield and Rotherham

Police have revealed the cause of slow moving traffic near Sheffield today
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 2nd May 2024, 15:08 BST
Commuters were caught up in miles of congestion earlier today (May 2) after a collision on the M1 near Sheffield.

The accident took place at around 1.30pm between junction 33 and 34 northbound, and saw one lane closed as a result. South Yorkshire Police has revealed the collision was between a lorry and a car. Thankfully no injuries were reported.

Heavy congestion was captured on CCTV on the M1 between junction 33 and 34 northbound today (May 2) following a collision between a car and a lorry.Heavy congestion was captured on CCTV on the M1 between junction 33 and 34 northbound today (May 2) following a collision between a car and a lorry.
The police said: “We were called at 1.33pm today to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the M1 northbound between junction 33 and 34.

“It is reported that a white articulated lorry and blue Skoda Fabia were involved in a collision. There were no injuries reported.

“A lane closure was in place for a period of time to allow for vehicle recovery and the carriageway is now reopened.”

