M1 Sheffield Worksop: Traffic chaos after man injured in crash on motorway near Sheffield
Highways bosses are warning of traffic chaos after a crash on the M1 motorway near Sheffield this afternoon.
National Highways say there are currently 'severe' delays on the northbound carriageway, after what they described as a road traffic collision between junctions 30 and 31, near Aston.
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "We were called at 1.17pm, earlier today (16 January), following reports of a four-vehicle collision on the northbound carriageway of the M1 near junctions 30 and 31.
"One man has been taken to hospital with minor injuries."
Officials at National Highways said the delays were due to a collision which had involved two heavy goods vehicles, and added their traffic officers were at the scene.
They added there were delays of 45 minutes and around five miles of congestion on the approach.
They are not expecting the road to be clear until between 5pm and 5.15pm, and predict normal traffic conditions to return between 5.45pm and 6pm.
Traffic cameras show traffic jams along the carriageway.