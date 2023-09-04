News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Wednesday’s XI for Leeds United sees interesting formation return
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
United boss responds to Baldock transfer talk after AEK Athens links
United close to McAtee breakthrough amid Everton deadline race

M1 Sheffield, Worksop: Traffic chaos on M1 after crash near Woodall Services

Traffic chaos on M1 after car crash near Woodall Services this morning

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 4th Sep 2023, 12:15 BST

Officials are reporting severe traffic jams on the M1 motorway near Sheffield today, after a crash this morning.

National Highways say there has been a crash at the northbound exit slip at Woodall Services, which is between junctions 30 and 31.

They have also stated that they expect it to clear between 1.45pm and 2pm.

Pictures of the M1 this afternoon show traffic jams at the scene.

Related topics:OfficialsWorksop