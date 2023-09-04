M1 Sheffield, Worksop: Traffic chaos on M1 after crash near Woodall Services
Traffic chaos on M1 after car crash near Woodall Services this morning
Officials are reporting severe traffic jams on the M1 motorway near Sheffield today, after a crash this morning.
National Highways say there has been a crash at the northbound exit slip at Woodall Services, which is between junctions 30 and 31.
They have also stated that they expect it to clear between 1.45pm and 2pm.
Pictures of the M1 this afternoon show traffic jams at the scene.