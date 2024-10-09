M1 Sheffield Rotherham: Traffic chaos on motorway after 'police incident'

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 9th Oct 2024, 20:18 GMT
Traffic has been stopped on the M1 near Sheffield tonight, after a police incident was reported.

Highways England have announced that the traffic has been stopped on the southbound carriageway

Traffic is stopped and congestion has been desribed as ‘severe’.

National Highways said in a statement that traffic was stopped on the M1 in South Yorkshire southbound between J33 Rotherham and J32 Sheffield following a South Yorkshire Police led incident.

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information

They have stated on their website that the M1 southbound between junctions J33 and J32 had been closed because of a Road traffic collision.

They said the event was expected to clear between 8.45pm and 9pm

Update: Highways England have now released an update stating that traffic has been released on the M1 in South Yorkshire southbound between J33 #Rotherham and J32 #Sheffield. Lanes 1 & 2 (of 4) remain closed.

