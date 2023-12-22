News you can trust since 1887
M1 Sheffield: Loose dog on motorway stops traffic in both directions between Meadowhall and Rotherham

Drivers heading home for Christmas in Sheffield are facing miles of congestion after a dog was loose on the M1 this afternoon.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 16:09 GMT
The M1 was stopped in both directions this afternoon between J34 (Meadowhall) and J35 (Thorpe Hesley) due to a dog being loose on the motorway. 

National Highways reported delays of up to 30 minutes on approach both ways at around 3.20pm. 

Traffic was held for around 15 minutes before being released. Approximately four miles of congestion in the area has increased delays in both directions. 

Commuters are advised to allow extra journey time for the remaining delays to clear.

