M1 Sheffield Worksop junction 30: Car fire causes more chaos on M1 near Sheffield
National Highways say that a car has now caught light within junction 30 of the motorway , close to the south east of Sheffield and Worksop.
It is affecting traffic on the northbound carriageway, and traffic has been stopped, the organisation said in a statement.
They said: “Traffic stopped due to a car fire within the junction.
“@SYFR (South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service) en-route.”
They have now stated that traffic is being diverted off and back on via the junction roundabout, and there is one hour delay and five miles of congestion.
It is the latest incident to affect traffic on that section of the motorway.
Lanes were closed earlier after a crash between a lorry and a car.
