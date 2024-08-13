Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The M1 near Sheffield is seeing more disruption, after a fire broke out.

National Highways say that a car has now caught light within junction 30 of the motorway , close to the south east of Sheffield and Worksop.

It is affecting traffic on the northbound carriageway, and traffic has been stopped, the organisation said in a statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They said: “Traffic stopped due to a car fire within the junction.

They have now stated that traffic is being diverted off and back on via the junction roundabout, and there is one hour delay and five miles of congestion.

It is the latest incident to affect traffic on that section of the motorway.

Lanes were closed earlier after a crash between a lorry and a car.