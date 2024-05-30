M1 Sheffield J36: Major delays reported on M1 near Sheffield after crash this morning
and live on Freeview channel 276
A car crash has caused ‘severe’ disruption on the M1 near Sheffield this morning.
National Highways say a crash between junction 35 and junction 36 on the southbound carriageway, is causing traffic jams this morning.
Two lanes have been closed as a result of the incident, with normal traffic conditions not expected to return until after 11.30am.
National Highways said in a statement: “There are currently delays of one and a half hours against expected traffic.”
They described the incident as severe.
There are also reports of congestion on the M1 northbound exit slip at junction 36, and ‘severe’ congestion’ on the M1 southbound between junctions 37 and 35A
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.