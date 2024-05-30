Watch more of our videos on Shots!

National Highways warn of traffic jams after M1 crash hear Sheffield

A car crash has caused ‘severe’ disruption on the M1 near Sheffield this morning.

National Highways say a crash between junction 35 and junction 36 on the southbound carriageway, is causing traffic jams this morning.

Two lanes have been closed as a result of the incident, with normal traffic conditions not expected to return until after 11.30am.

National Highways said in a statement: “There are currently delays of one and a half hours against expected traffic.”

They described the incident as severe.