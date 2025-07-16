M1 Sheffield: Delays on motorway after crash near Sheffield and Rotherham near Meadowhall

The M1 has suffered delays this morning after a crash between Sheffield and Rotherham.

The AA has warned of delays after a crash earlier today on the motorway, on the Southbound carriageway near Meadowhall.

The organisation stated: “One lane closed due to crash on M1 Southbound from J35 A629 Cowley Hill (Rotherham / Chapeltown) to J34 A631 Tinsley Viaduct (Meadowhall). Traffic is coping well.”

South Yorkshire Police have now described the incident as a ‘damage only’ crash.

