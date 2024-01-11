News you can trust since 1887
M1 Sheffield: Air ambulance called to crash on motorway near J35A and J36 Barnsley

An air ambulance had to land on one side of the motorway as it responded to the collision.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 11th Jan 2024, 18:31 GMT
A crash on the M1 near Sheffield has required an air ambulance to land on the motorway as emergency crews responded.

The northbound side of the M1 between J35A (Sheffield) and J36 (Barnsley) has been closed as emergency services continue to deal with a collision, National Highways have reported.

The southbound carraigeway was temporarily closed earlier whilst an air ambulance landed at the scene, but it has now reopened.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information.

This is a breaking news story - this page will be updated as more information becomes available.

