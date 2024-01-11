An air ambulance had to land on one side of the motorway as it responded to the collision.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A crash on the M1 near Sheffield has required an air ambulance to land on the motorway as emergency crews responded.

The northbound side of the M1 between J35A (Sheffield) and J36 (Barnsley) has been closed as emergency services continue to deal with a collision, National Highways have reported.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The southbound carraigeway was temporarily closed earlier whilst an air ambulance landed at the scene, but it has now reopened.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information.