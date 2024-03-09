Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The M1 was closed in both directions near Sheffield due to a police incident on Saturday.

On X, formerly Twitter, South Yorkshire Police stated the busy motorway was closed between J33 and J35 due to a concern for safety incident. The incident has now been resolved and the motorway reopened.

The closure was prompted by concerns for the safety of a man, following reports to the police at around 1.10pm.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "Part of the M1 was shut in both directions to allow emergency services to suitably respond to this incident. The man has since been brought to safety and the M1 has been fully reopened."

